MUFG Investor Services Tops $1 Trillion In Assets Under Administration

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MUFG Investor Services, a global leader in asset servicing, administration, and banking solutions for the alternative investment management industry, is pleased to announce that its assets under administration (AUA) have surpassed the $1 trillion mark. This milestone comes as it celebrates ten years of operating the business.

With a global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company's operations now span 17 strategic locations around the world. This includes recent office openings in Cyprus, Malaysia, Australia, and Vancouver, with a global staff of more than 2,300 employees.

The business experienced significant organic growth over the last decade, laying a solid foundation for a sustainable and robust future. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) first entered the alternative asset administration business in 2013, and today, MUFG Investor Services is a global leader in asset servicing and one of the largest fund administrators in the world. To support clients across the entire investment value chain, new services were launched over the last ten years including fund financing, banking, securities lending, custody, foreign exchange overlay (FXO), and most recently, payment solutions (currently under development).

"We are thrilled to share our assets under administration have surpassed the $1 trillion mark. This achievement is a testament to the robust partnerships we've built with our clients and the organic growth resulting from our unwavering commitment to serving them,” said John Sergides, CEO of MUFG Investor Services.“As we celebrate our decade-long journey, heartfelt appreciation goes to our employees, whose dedication is the driving force behind this success story. We are strongly positioned to continue growing the business by exploring new business ventures and delivering new and innovative solutions to support our clients' growth trajectory."

Servicing the global alternative investment management industry, MUFG Investor Services has built a reputation for its unique partnership model that includes curating solutions designed to help unlock exceptional value and opportunity for the world's largest public and private funds.

MUFG Investor Services' AUA number reflects a unique organic growth story in that its rise to $1 trillion in AUA is a result of new and existing client relationships, not through company acquisitions.

About MUFG Investor Services

MUFG Investor Services is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative investment management industry. From 17 locations around the world, MUFG Investor Services, through its suite of solutions, helps clients mitigate risk, execute seamlessly, and increase efficiencies across their pre- and post-trade operations. With more than $1 trillion in assets under administration, MUFG Investor Services is one of the top fund administrators globally and provides a broad range of solutions including administration, asset servicing, banking and liquidity, corporate and regulatory services, financing, business consulting, and more. Its nearly 500 clients represent funds across the public and private markets, including hedge funds, fund of funds, private equity, private debt, real assets, infrastructure, mutual funds, venture capital, and more. MUFG Investor Services is a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) one of the largest banks in the world with approximately $3 trillion in assets. To learn more, please visit us at .

