Rocky Mountain Eurosport Named CARFAX® Top-Rated Dealer

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PARKER, Colo., Feb. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - It's official – Rocky Mountain Eurosport in Parker, Colorado has been recently named a CARFAX® Top-Rated Dealer. This is the fifth year CARFAX® is honoring dealerships around the United States for their exceptional customer service with this designation. The CARFAX ®Top-Rated Dealer Awards are based on Verified Customer Ratings, making it one of the most desired ratings sought for consumer confidence. 2023 CARFAX® Top-Rated Dealers received an average of at least 4.7 stars out of a possible 5 over the course of the year.







Image Caption: Rocky Mountain Eurosport – Parker, Colorado.

“These dealers are the best of the best in building trust and transparency with their customers,” said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX® Vice President of Dealer Business.“CARFAX has more than 5.4 million verified ratings and reviews, and dealers earn the Top-Rated distinction strictly from our verified feedback. We want to help consumers who need to buy or service their car find those dealers who will go the extra mile.”

“We set out to create a culture where everyone, teammates, and guests, feel like they had a luxury car buying experience, regardless of vehicle price, and our guest feedback has been fantastic. We focus on our team's experience as much as we do our guests, and the results speak for themselves, the happiest teammates make for the happiest guests,” said Josh Frakes, owner/operator at Rocky Mountain Eurosport.

The Recognition for Rocky Mountain Eurosport Parker as a 2023 CARFAX® Top-Rated Dealer can now be found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to each of their customers, solidifying Rocky Mountain Eurosport as one of Colorado's Leaders in the Industry.

About CARFAX®:

CARFAX®, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX ®provides CARFAX® Used Car Listings, CARFAX® Car Care, CARFAX® History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX® owns the world's largest vehicle history database. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

About Rocky Mountain Eurosport:

Rocky Mountain Eurosport, located in Parker, Colorado, is a local, family owned and operated pre-owned car dealership. The company and its service staff have been servicing the Denver/Parker community for almost 30 years. Many of the dedicated sales team have worked at big box stores, and believe all guests want to be treated as more than just a number. They feel that every guest deserves a luxury car buying experience, whether you are buying an Exotic, Luxury, Premium, Commuter, or just a first car. Rocky Mountain Eurosport strives to make its customers a part of a family, and to be an active and contributing member of their local community.

To learn more about Rocky Mountain Eurosport, and experience the industry leading customer service in pre-owned car dealerships now recognized by CARFAX®, visit / . Or you can call the helpful staff and sales team at 720-844-5000 .

