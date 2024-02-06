Swiss Train Manufacturer Stadler Receives First Order For The Gulf Region

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to a statement issued on Monday evening, the basic version of the supply contract comprises ten multiple units with the option of ten more. The associated maintenance contract covers full maintenance as well as the supply of spare parts for a period of ten years.

Stadler was successful in an international tendering process. This is Stadler's first order in the Gulf region. The trains to be delivered will have a length of around 175 metres and are reportedly adapted to the climatic conditions in the desert state.

SAR plans to use the trains primarily on the eastern railway network in order to increase capacity between the urban centres of Riyadh, Hofuf, Abqaiq and Dammam. SAR's rail network is currently undergoing major expansion as part of the Saudi "Vision 2030" modernisation plan.

In addition to Stadler CEO Peter Spuhler and Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the SAR Board of Directors, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin was also present at the signing of the contract this past Monday.

