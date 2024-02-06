Easyjet Plane Narrowly Avoided Landing On Lake Geneva

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The plane was flying too low during the landing phase into Geneva from Edinburgh on November 5. The pilots applied the throttle at the last moment to right the plane, which was carrying 157 passengers, and prevented it from hitting the waters of Lake Geneva, according to the Tribune de Genève on Tuesday.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) published a preliminary report on these events on January 16. This report "cannot be complete or analyse the circumstances of the serious incident", stresses the body that investigates accidents and incidents involving trains, aircraft and boats.

The STSB's preliminary report stated that "during the approach to runway 22, the aircraft descended well below the glide slope and the flight crew initiated a go-around".

According to the Tribune de Genève, which bases its article on data found on open source sites, including "adsbexchange", the Airbus A320, 12 kilometres from the runway at Geneva's Cointrin airport, was at an altitude of 230 metres above Lake Geneva, whereas it should have been flying 750 metres above the lake at the time.

