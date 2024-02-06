Saudi Revises Up Foreign Tourism Target

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Riyadh – Saudi Arabia drew 27 million foreign tourists last year and has revised up its goal for the end of the decade, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb said on Tuesday (6).“We have reached 100 million tourists this year, 77 million from home, 27 million from abroad, over 100 million,” he said describing the 2023 figures. Pictured, tourism exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities now hope to hit 150 million tourists by 2030, up from an earlier goal of 100 million, with 70 million of those coming from abroad, up from an earlier goal of 30 million by the end of the decade.

Tourism is an important element of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to help Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, transition away from fossil fuels and prepare for an eventual post-oil future.

Home to Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, the Arab country has long welcomed pilgrims as well as business travelers, but it has only recently inaugurated a general tourism visa. The country has relaxed rules to foster arts and sporting event cinemas.

