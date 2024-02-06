Four Dead 3 Injured In Darien Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





The Ministry of Public Security of Panama reported that on the afternoon of Monday, February 5, the UH-60 Block Hawk helicopter, of the Colombian army,

engaged in a personnel relief operation crashed approximately one kilometer from the Binational Surveillance Post, located in La Olla, province of Darién.

The aircraft was carrying out a personnel relief mission when the unfortunate event occurred. The Colombian army reported 4 dead and 3 wounded.

Immediately upon receiving the information, a patrol from the National Border Service (Borders) traveled by land to the location, managing to locate the helicopter.



