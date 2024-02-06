TK Elevator Confirms Top Sustainability Ratings By CDP, Ecovadis And Sustainalytics

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



TK Elevator has been included in the prestigious 'A' list by CDP for the fourth time in a row, recognizing its leadership role in corporate transparency and performance on climate change.

The company also re-confirmed its Gold Medal in EcoVadis' sustainability rating, now ranking in the top 2% of all assessed companies.

TK Elevator has been included again in Sustainalytics' 2024 Top-Rated ESG Companies List for the third year in a row. These top ratings honor TK Elevator's continuous efforts to combat climate change and drive sustainable action.

Düsseldorf, February 6, 2024 – TK Elevator, one of the global market and innovation leaders in the elevator industry, is at the forefront of enabling sustainable urban mobility, taking concrete and visible actions in the realm of climate resilience and environmental stewardship on a global scale. In recognition of the company's outstanding efforts, TK Elevator has been awarded with the top grade 'A' in CDP's annual climate ranking for the fourth time in a row. The company is one of only a few to achieve this top rating out of more than 21,000 organizations scored in the world's largest climate ranking.

Furthermore, TK Elevator received the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second time, only awarded to the top 5% of all companies assessed. The company further improved its score, now ranking among the top 2%. This consistency demonstrates TK Elevator's dedication to creating a positive impact on the environment, society, and its stakeholders.

In addition, TK Elevator tops the global Sustainalytics ESG ranking in the field of machinery industry. In this category, the internationally renowned rating agency analyzed around 600 organizations across the globe, awarding TK Elevator with a "Negligible Risk" rating, which is the best possible classification.

Dr. Paula Casares, Head of ESG at TK Elevator, says:“TK Elevator is part of the solution to address climate change and enable sustainable urban mobility. We are aware of our responsibility as one of the industry's market leaders, and make sure that sustainability is an integral part of our strategy. These top ratings are continued confirmation and motivation for us to drive our sustainability efforts even further.”

TK Elevator constantly strives to achieve its sustainability goals. The company has been participating in the CDP reporting since becoming independent in 2020, providing relevant interest groups with transparent information about its climate protection strategy and measures to reduce CO2 emissions. CDP Climate Scores are awarded annually on a scale from 'A' (best result) to 'D'.

EcoVadis reviews companies annually based on their sustainability performance considering multiple factors, including the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement, and carbon management practices. TK Elevator continued to perform extremely well in all areas. EcoVadis has to date assessed more than 125,000 companies in more than 180 countries regarding the integration of sustainability and CSR principles into their management systems.

Sustainalytics, a global leader in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Corporate Governance research and ratings, evaluates companies against sustainability risks, which can have material consequences for businesses. Criteria such as respect for human rights and supply chain management are considered, as well as environmental and climate change risks. Results are measured on a scale of 0 to 100, with a rating between 0 and 10 classified as 'Negligible Risk', which is the best possible classification.





