Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group recognised with triple 'A' CDP score for transparency on Climate Change, Forests and Water Security

06.02.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The MM Group has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change, forests and water security by global environmental non-profit CDP. Based on data reported through CDP's 2023 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, the MM Group is one of only 10 companies that achieved a triple 'A', out of over 21,000 companies scored in 2023 – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalisation and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks. In addition, the demonstration of best practice associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets, is included in the assessment. Peter Oswald, CEO of the MM Group:

“Just recently I was delighted about the first-time inclusion of MM in the A List of the CDP. The further improvement in 2023 and reaching a triple A-rating is a major step forward and clearly demonstrates that sustainability is at the centre of our corporate strategy.” Thomas Greigeritsch, Head of Group Sustainability & Safety, MM Group, comments:

“Sustainability is a long-term focus of the MM Group. Everything starts with high commitment, building up a data base and setting targets. On this basis, projects and measures are developed and implemented to reduce our environmental footprint. This transformation is teamwork and can only be achieved collaboratively. Therefore we encourage other companies to do the same.”

-------------------------------------- About MM Group

MM is a global leader in consumer packaging. The Group provides packaging solutions for cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers, uncoated fine papers, leaflets and labels. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

