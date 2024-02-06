EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous

Enapter achieves positive EBITDA for the first time in the company's history according to preliminary figures for financial year 2023

06.02.2024 / 11:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Enapter achieves positive EBITDA for the first time in the company's history according to preliminary figures for financial year 2023



EBITDA amounts to around EUR 0.4 million

Turnover increases by 114% to € 31.5 million in 2023

Published forecasts fulfilled Global demand for AEM electrolysers continues to rise, particularly for megawatt systems in the AEM multicore class

Berlin (06 February 2024); According to preliminary figures, Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) generated sales of EUR 31.5 million in the 2023 financial year, compared to EUR 14.7 million in the previous year (+114%). EBITDA totalled around EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR -10.58 million) and the net loss for the year was around EUR -7.1 million (previous year: EUR -12.98 million).

The order backlog at the end of 2023 totalled around EUR 26 million, of which around EUR 14 million fell into the 2024 financial year. In addition, customer enquiries for the 2023 financial year add up to a total of around EUR 1.6 billion. Demand for the AEM multicore class has increased significantly: Devices in the megawatt range now account for around 95% of total enquiries. In autumn 2023, the share was still 85%. The very large share of the AEM multicore class in the overall demand for AEM electrolysers reflects the significant growth in demand from industry and logistics for solutions for large quantities of green hydrogen. The competitive advantages of the patented AEM technology include its scalability, modular design and the fact that it does not require rare and expensive materials in production. In particular, iridium, the world market price of which fluctuates greatly due to a short supply, is not used in Enapter's electrolysers.

Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter: "According to the preliminary figures, 2023 was the most successful year in Enapter's history to date. We are particularly pleased that we achieved a balanced EBITDA for the first time. In our view, the result and the good order situation confirm that Enapter will make a significant contribution to the global decarbonisation of energy generation and industry with its iridium-free and thus future-proof modular electrolysers. Our focus is now on opening up new markets with our proven AEM technology and thus generating further growth potential."

The aforementioned preliminary result is based on the preliminary valuation of the past financial year 2023 carried out by the Executive Board on 5 February 2024. The figures stated in this announcement are subject to the final preparation of the annual financial statements, the audit of the annual financial statements and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board.

About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale. The modular systems are already being used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter is headquartered in Germany and has a production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02 Further information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram: Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: ...



06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1831461



End of News EQS News Service