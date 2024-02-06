EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Statement

Delticom AG: Beware of fake truck tyre offers

Press release from Delticom AG Date: 06.02.2024 Delticom AG: Beware of fake truck tyre offers Delticom AG, Hanover – 06.02.2024 . Delticom AG, Europe's leading online tyre retailer, warns against fake truck tyre offers, mostly by fax, which make use of the Delticom Group's trademarks and have been circulating since autumn 2023. These fraudulent offers aim to sell truck tyres at conspicuously low prices to dealers in Germany and use logos of Reifendirekt, Gigareifen or 123reifen, three B2C shops for car tyres, complete wheels, motorbike tyres and rims, on the faxes. The tyres listed in these offers are not part of Delticom's portfolio. In addition, the contact person named on the offers is not a Delticom employee. Unfortunately, some dealers and commercial end customers have fallen for these offers. They have ordered and paid, but have not received the tyres. Delticom takes these cases of fraud very seriously and has already taken legal action. The company recommends exercising particular caution and checking offers carefully, especially if the prices appear unusually low, and not paying in advance if they are not sure that it is Delticom.





About Delticom: Delticom, headquartered in Hanover, is Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and car accessories. With a wide range of products, from car tyres to motorbike tyres and specialised tyre types, Delticom sets standards in quality and service.





