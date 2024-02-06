India Energy Week 2024 Carries Imprint Of PM Modi's Vision For Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, Feb 6 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated India Energy Week 2024 in Goa, marking a significant step towards addressing India's burgeoning energy needs.

With an investment of Rs 11 lakh crore earmarked for infrastructure, including substantial funds allocated to energy projects, the move underscores the government's commitment to bolstering sectors such as railways, roadways, waterways, airways, and housing.

This investment is crucial as it aligns with India's vision to expand its energy capacity to meet the escalating demand projected to double by 2045.

Attracting global oil & gas CEOs and experts, the event witnessed Modi emphasising the strategic significance of this investment, especially in light of India's status as the world's third-largest energy consumer.

Notably, India plans to enhance domestic gas production and aims to significantly increase its share in the country's primary energy mix over the next few years, with an investment of about USD 67 billion.

Highlighting strides in the biofuel sector, Modi underscored the substantial progress in ethanol blending in petrol, with a target set for further increase by 2025.

These initiatives are part of the government's broader efforts to curb carbon emissions and enhance energy self-sufficiency.

Moreover, Modi reiterated India's commitment to renewable energy, showcasing initiatives in sectors such as solar, green hydrogen, and compressed biogas plants.

These endeavours are integral to India's larger strategy of contributing to global green energy goals while ensuring energy security at home.

India Energy Week 2024, spanning from February 6 to 9, serves as a pivotal global platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange in the energy domain.

With the participation of 17 energy ministers, over 35,000 attendees, and more than 900 exhibitors, the event signifies a concerted effort towards fostering innovation and cooperation to address the evolving energy landscape.

(KNN Bureau)