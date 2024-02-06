Negd Conducts 42Nd CISO Deep-Dive Training Programme To Enhance Cyber Resilience

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 6 (KNN) Under its Capacity Building scheme, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) organised the 42nd Deep-Dive training programme for Chief Information Security Officers from February 5-9, 2024.

Held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, the event drew participants from several states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others, on its inaugural day.

The primary objective of the programme is to raise awareness, enhance capacities, and empower government departments to foster a cyber-resilient ecosystem.

By sensitising participants to cyber safety and security, the initiative aligns with the Digital India programme's goal of providing integrated government services to citizens.

Additionally, the programme imparts comprehensive knowledge about cybersecurity, enabling government departments to uphold cyber hygiene, safety, and security.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and S N Tripathi, DG-IIPA, along with senior officials from MeitY, NeGD, and IIPA.

Emphasising the critical role of CISOs in combating growing cyber-attacks, Bhuvnesh Kumar underscored two key responsibilities of CISOs: mitigating threats and managing incidental responses.

He also emphasised the significance of adhering to CERT-In guidelines for all CISOs.

(KNN Bureau)