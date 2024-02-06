Tajurba To Host Startup And MSME Conclave Cum Awards: Empowering Entrepreneurs For Success

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 6 (KNN) Tajurba, the leading business networking platform, is excited to announce its upcoming event, the Tajurba Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards, scheduled for March 16th, 2024, at Crowne Plaza, Okhla.

This gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for entrepreneurs and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), offering a platform for networking, addressing concerns, and celebrating outstanding achievements in the business world.

The Conclave will be graced by esteemed dignitaries from the MSME sector and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, providing valuable insights and guidance to attendees.

With a focus on practical strategies for growth, the event aims to tackle the pressing concerns faced by startups and MSMEs.

Uma Mansharamani, Co-founder of Tajurba, emphasises the significance of the Conclave, highlighting the participation of distinguished speakers and industry experts.

Attendees can anticipate interactive sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, fostering collaborations and partnerships.



Furthermore, entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their products and services through exhibition stalls, offering first-hand experiences to prospective clients.

The Tajurba Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards will not only recognise exceptional achievements but also provide numerous benefits to the winners.

These include extensive media coverage, enhanced networking opportunities, and validation of excellence, boosting confidence among stakeholders.

As Tajurba continues its mission to empower businesses, the Startup and MSME Conclave Cum Awards represent a significant milestone.

The platform envisions fostering an ecosystem where startups and MSMEs thrive, collaborate, and innovate, contributing to the nation's goal of achieving a USD 35 trillion economy.

This event serves as a testament to Tajurba's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and driving sustained success in the ever-evolving business landscape.

(KNN Bureau)