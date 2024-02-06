Quint Digital Limited (QDL) Records INR 22.03 Crores Consolidated Revenues For Q3FY24

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

Quint Digital Limited (“ QDL ”) (QUINT, BSE 539515), India's leading multi-brand digital and media-tech group - being the only new-age digital media and technology player listed on the Indian stock exchange - published its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.





QDL completed the sale of the remaining 51% stake in loss-making Quintillion Business Media to AMG Media for INR 52.45 crores.





Post divestment of Quintillion Business Media, QDL achieved profitability; consolidated PBT for Q3FY24 stood at INR 2.04 crores; a positive swing of 130+% over Q3FY231. Consolidated PBT for 9 months ended December 31, 2023, stood at INR 5.71 crores; a positive swing of 134+% over 9 months ended December 31, 20221.





Consolidated revenues for QDL for Q3FY24 stood at INR 22.03 crores, witnessing a growth of 14% over Q3FY23 (consolidated revenues stood at INR 19.30 crores). Consolidated revenues of INR 67.55 crores for 9 months of FY23 (ended December 2023), witnessing a growth of 16+% over the same period in FY23 (INR 58.08 crores).





The Quint's standalone revenues for Q3FY24 grew by 15+% to INR 13.94 crores; Q3FY23 revenues stood at INR 12.11 crores.





Media-tech operations at Quintype continue as the sun rise sector for the group; revenues increased by 27+% to INR 6.95 crores in Q3FY24; Q3FY23 revenues stood at INR 5.35 crores.





Quintype's 9-month revenues stood at INR 20.42 crores, a growth of 34+% over the 9 months ended December 31, 2022.





QDL to set up a wholly owned subsidiary outside India; and make a strong pivot towards expanding its media-tech operations globally.





1 Performa numbers considering deconsolidation of Quintillion Business Media Limited