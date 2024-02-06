Southern Company Issues Annual Moving To Equity Report For 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today publishes its latest Moving to Equity report , showing notable achievements and impactful initiatives regarding the company's strategy to foster a more inclusive and equitable culture. Building upon years of dedicated work, Southern Company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to drive meaningful actions and create positive change.

Southern Company launched its Moving to Equity framework in 2020, focusing on key areas of talent, workplace environment, community investment and social justice, civic engagement and supplier inclusion. The 2023 report highlights the company's ongoing commitment to these pillars, detailing progress, achievements and the roadmap for the future.

Key takeaways from the 2023 report include:



Increased representation for people of color in the workforce and for people of color and women in management roles.

Women and people of color make up a majority of participants in the company's leadership development programs.

Spending with diverse suppliers reached 29.1% of total spending, up from 28.5% in 2022 and closing in on the company's goal of 30% by 2025.

In 2023, $2.5 billion of contract expenditures went to diverse suppliers, welcoming 57 new partners.

Committed $201 million since 2020 to community initiatives, prioritizing education equity, criminal justice equity, economic empowerment and energy empowerment. Launched a refresh of Southern Company's core values, emphasizing how an equitable culture benefits employees, customers, communities and shareholders.

"Our commitment to equity and intentional inclusion is stronger than ever. I'm proud of the progress we've made, and this report reflects our ongoing dedication to creating workplaces and communities where people feel welcomed and valued," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack. "Our goal remains creating sustainable change and equitable opportunities for all. While we've made great strides, our journey continues."

