The Romans New York Named Consumer PR Agency Of Record For Grindr. Ohhh Yeahhh.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grindr, the world's largest dating app for the GBTQ+ community, has appointed creative agency The Romans New York as its retained consumer PR agency of record.

Eric White for Grindr

Continue Reading

The appointment comes a year after the brand went public and has experienced impressive growth, with a new marketing and communications leadership now in place. Boasting over 13 million monthly active users, the dating app has always been at the forefront of GBTQ+culture, and is set to develop new ways to penetrate interesting avenues to engage existing and new consumers with the new team at the helm.

Working hand in hand with Grindr leadership, The Romans will be responsible for leading the charge on creative PR campaigns, events, stunts, and ongoing press office activities. The Romans will focus on shifting outdated perceptions of what the brand is/isn't, and getting consumers excited about gagworthy initiatives that celebrate all things gay through a fresh lens powered by consumer insights.

Of the appointment, Tristan Pineiro, VP of Brand Marketing and Comms at Grindr said,

"We're running a comms first approach to brand marketing - Grindr has huge awareness with our audiences; the task is to increase brand love. We are doing this with a strong narrative and content led approach, and this is where the Romans excel, placing their clients at the heart of cultural conversations. They push boundaries to make work that's exciting and will move the needle on our business objectives. We're thrilled to team up with them to deliver some seriously cheeky and sexy work we have in store!"

Sarah Jenkins, Partner at The Romans New York said,

"Grindr is iconic. As a brand, they intrinsically understand what their consumers want...and it's REAL connection without judgment. Last year alone, they had more than 100 billion chats, 13 billion taps, and 1 billion private albums sent. They're helping people express themselves, their wants, their needs, their opinions (and there are lots of opinions, just check out the recent annual Grindr Unwrapped Report ), in a safe space that truly showcases global queer culture. That focus on inclusivity resonates with us, as it's something we prioritize as a diverse company. We're honored to get to work with them to take Grindr to new, fun and sometimes kinky or even serious places, to serve up what the community wants and deserves - exciting campaigns relevant to all aspects of their lifestyles."

The account will be led by Maryanne Milano, Senior Vice President, out of the agency's Brooklyn office.

About Grindr

With more than 13.5 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the LGBTQ+ community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015 Grindr for Equality has advanced safety, health, and human rights for millions of Grindr users and the global LGBTQ+ community in partnership with more than 100 community organizations in every region of the world. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with offices in the Bay Area, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information on Grindr for Equality, please visit



About The Romans

Founded in 2015, The Romans has been named 'Agency of The Year' at a major awards show every year for the past six years and is PRWeek UK's Mid-Sized Agency of The Year 2022 and Creative Agency of the Year 2023. It has offices in New York, Dubai, Amsterdam and London and its clients include Candy Crush, Snapchat, Ben & Jerry's, Dove, Unilever, StockX and Heineken. For more information, visit .

SOURCE The Romans