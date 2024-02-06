Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Celebrates NASCAR Partnership And Invites Career Seekers To Define Their Legacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is proud to continue its support of NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek for the 2024 season. Pye-Barker will sponsor John Hunter Nemechek with three races in the Xfinity Series, continuing its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, while also following Nemechek to the Cup Series for four additional races, where he is competing with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The start of the 2024 NASCAR season coincides with the launch of Pye-Barker's new team tagline, "Define your legacy here."

Continue Reading

Just like Nemechek relies on his team, our success comes from those who've chosen to be part of the Pye-Barker family.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety returns to NASCAR for the 2024 season in support of John Hunter Nemechek. The company is also launching its new team tagline, "Define your legacy here."

Post this

"Define your legacy here" reflects the company's commitment to upholding its values and culture for current and future team members. At Pye-Barker, individuals are empowered to build a legacy to support their families, grow within the company and serve their communities with pride.

While the tagline is new, the sentiment is not. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker has been committed to creating a culture of respect that provides opportunity to those with an entrepreneurial, go-getter spirit.

"At Pye-Barker, our team members are empowered to rise beyond their title," said Rebecca True, Pye-Barker

CHRO. "Our technicians have the autonomy to lean into their strengths to solve problems and teach and lead others. Everyone's career truly is theirs for the making."

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek's character, drive and determination resonate with the Pye-Barker way of life. Pye-Barker will partner with Nemechek and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for four primary races in the Cup Series in 2024: Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21; Daytona International Speedway on August 24; Bristol Motor Speedway on September 21; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20. The company will also be the primary sponsor for Nemechek in three Xfinity Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing earlier in the season: Daytona International Speedway on February 17; Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24; and Nashville Superspeedway on June 29.

In 2023, the company celebrated a winning season with Nemechek in the Pye-Barker car, including a legendary burnout at Martinsville Speedway. In Nashville last June, Pye-Barker leveraged its long-standing relationship with NASCAR to debut its new logo on Nemechek's car, commemorating the legacies that have built the Pye-Barker family and making a splash on the raceway.

"Just like John Hunter relies on his team of experts, our success comes from the people who have chosen to be part of the Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "Our dream has always been to create opportunity for those who want it. At Pye-Barker, we carry on the legacies of those who have come before us, and we invite everyone, at all levels of the organization, to define their legacies here with us."

Interested in joining Pye-Barker's winning crew? Take the first step and define your legacy here at pyebarkerfs/careers .

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker is an industry leader and ranks No. 954 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

Contact:

Alycia Volpe

Senior Director, Marketing

678.801.6547

[email protected]



SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety