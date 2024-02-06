Coffee Pods Market To Grow By USD 9.99 Billion In 2023, The Convenience Of Using Coffee Pods Drives Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee pods market is set to grow by

USD 9.99 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The convenience offered by coffee pods is a significant driver for market growth, particularly in developing economies experiencing rapid urbanization. With a growing working population and expansion of organized retail outlets, the demand for quick and efficient coffee solutions rises. Additionally, coffee pods present cost savings for cafés and restaurants, eliminating the need for barista training and associated salaries. These factors contribute to the increasing sales of coffee pods in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pods Market 2023-2027

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

"The technological and packaging innovations are emerging trends fueling growth, however, challenges such as the

high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may hamper the growth."

Companies Mentioned



Alois Dallmayr KG

Baronet Coffee Inc.

Beantown Roasters Inc.

Dualit Ltd.

Illycaffe SpA

Inspire Brands Inc.

Iris Group Pte. Ltd.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza SpA

maxingvest AG

Nestle SA

Rogers Family Co.

Starbucks Corp.

Strauss Group Ltd.

The J.M Smucker Co.

Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC

White Bear Coffee Co.

WP Coffee

Puro Gusto Ltd. The Kraft Heinz Co.

The coffee pods market analysis includes Product Type, Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the Growing demand for organic and Fairtrade products, the technological and packaging innovations, and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as one of the prime reasons driving the coffee pods market growth during the next few years.

The

soft pods segment is poised for significant market share growth, maintaining its dominance throughout the forecast period. These loose, un-pressed coffee portions, used mainly for long cups, are brewed in specially designed machines. Offering better extraction and flexibility in brewers with tight clearance, soft coffee pods are witnessing increased demand. Major vendors like Melitta Group, WP Coffee, and Dunkin are leading players in this segment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

The coffee pods market covers the following areas:



Coffee Pods Market Sizing

Coffee Pods Market Forecast Coffee Pods Market Analysis

Applications

The coffee pods industry offers single-serve convenience with a diverse range of flavors and packaging options. With the rise of coffee capsule machines, the industry witnessed trends towards sustainability and innovation in pod packaging. Espresso pods also contribute to the global coffee pod market's growth, reflecting consumer preferences for convenient and flavorful coffee options.

The coffee machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,728.19 million.

The raw coffee beans market share is expected to increase by 73.44 metric tonnes from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%.

