Luke Combs Fast Car Traffic Cones For Less Cone Collaboration

Luke Combs Shows Off his Custom Traffic Cone from TrafficConesForLess

TrafficConesForLess Collaborate with BMI and Luke Combs on Parking Lot Party Cones

- Melissa Schechter CEOPOMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Country music sensation Luke Combs took to social media to showcase the unique traffic cones created for his Parking Lot Party in Nashville in 2022. The BMI Luke Combs Parking Lot Party was held on June 8th, 2022. The OES Global team proudly produced these eye-catching traffic cones, creating a memorable visual experience for attendees.Following the impactful duet with Tracy Chapman at the Grammys on February 4th, 2024, the Traffic Cones For Less team was excited to revisit the collaboration with the BMI art team and showcase the design that adorned the traffic cones in 2022.Melissa Schechter, Founder and CEO of OES Global, expressed her gratitude for the unique opportunity: "Our exclusive Full Color Spectrum Custom Branded Traffic Cones offer an unparalleled branding option, and we feel fortunate to have collaborated with Luke Combs and BMI on this distinctive project. We are truly grateful for the trust placed in us."The Luke Combs - Traffic Cones connection gains renewed significance with the massive success of the 2023 release, "Fast Car," and the soulful duet with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammys."We were honored to see Luke Combs sharing pictures of our cones on his social media. It's always rewarding to witness our clients taking the time to showcase the unique work our team has done in creating these one-of-a-kind Traffic Safety Cones ," Schechter continued.Traffic Cones For Less, a subsidiary of OES Global Inc, specializes in manufacturing, distributing, designing, and producing traffic safety cones, signs, and valet parking supplies. Government, hospitality, aviation, and event management companies are just a few of the verticals we supply.About OES Global Inc:OES Global Inc manages and owns a portfolio of E-commerce brands, including TrafficConesForLess, SD2Kvalet, AbsorbentsForLess, HydrationDepot.

