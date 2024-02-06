Mjbizwire Announces It's $149 Extended Distribution Is Free For Cannabis Businesses Through March 15Th 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MJBizwire Announces Its $149 Extended Distribution Is FREE For All Cannabis Businesses Through March 15th 2024

Company announcements will be sent to approximately 40,000 MJBizwire subscribers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MJBizwire has announced it's $149 Extended Release Distribution Service will be free through March 15th, 2024, which includes exposure to MJBizwire's 40,000+ user base via email and social media outreach, as well as premium exposure via the MJBizwire website. This is no purchase necessary to qualify for this offer.Additionally, users can choose MJBizwire's paid Premium Distribution which includes all the benefits of the Standard and Extended Tier if they wish more coverage within the industry and beyond to major news sites. That service covers Google, Yahoo Finance and most financial websites.MJBizwire spokesperson Dan Kingston stated,“We realize the difficulty that many Cannabis related business entities have in finding advertising and are not aware of our Cannibis leading service others have been using for the past 10 years. This gives Cannabis companies introducing new products or promoting old ones a potential of 40,000 new clients.”All submissions will be screened by MJBizwire for newsworthiness, and whether it meets typical accepted media and advertising standards. All business entities submitting news must be legally established, and any submission not meeting these standards may be denied inclusion on the MJBizwire website.About MJBizwire:Since 2015, MJBizwire has been one of the most trusted names in Cannabis industry marketing services, serving both public and private companies in the space. MJBizwire distributes press releases to hundreds of major publications for Cannabis related businesses. Our distribution network can reach leading industry publications and major national and international news publications, including Google and Yahoo Finance.

Dan Kingston

MJBizwire

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter