Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Transforming Ball That Changes Shape When Struck Or Thrown

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Timothy F. of Saint Clairsville, OH is the creator of the Fly Ball, a mechanical toy ball that transforms into a glider, helicopter, parachutes, or other flying object when struck. When hit by a bat or thrown, the ball unfolds, changes shape, then glides to a landing. Children can chase the ball after throwing or hitting, close it back up, and repeat the process for endless fun and entertainment. The device offers a more unique and entertaining ball to play with, improving fun for those who enjoy baseball and softball. The toy is lightweight, soft, and pliable to maintain optimal safety for children when playing.The children's toy market is a multi-billion-dollar worldwide business that is consistently growing on a year-over-year basis due to new and innovative toys being introduced into the market. Toys that change shape often incorporate innovative materials or technologies that allow them to deform upon impact and then return to their original form. The concept is often used for recreational and novelty purposes, providing a unique and entertaining experience for users. The market for these types of novelty balls can be found in various settings, including toy stores, novelty gift shops, online marketplaces, and sometimes in promotional or marketing campaigns. The market may see variations based on seasonal trends and popular themes, with manufacturers and retailers aligning their offerings with current consumer preferences. E-commerce platforms also play a significant role in the distribution of novelty toys, allowing consumers to easily discover and purchase unique products from different brands. The Fly Ball toy would fill several of these niches and offer a fun, exciting, and innovative for any manufacturer's product line.Timothy filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fly Ball product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fly Ball can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

