Anthony's Way The Road To Kindness Launches First Nationwide Walk A Mile For Kindness & ADHD During RAK Week

Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness

Follow Our Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD Illustration

Feb. 14 - 20 marks our first Memorial Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD Event. TOGETHER, let's "Choose Kindness" & Help Kids with ADHD THRIVE.

- Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman & presidentWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness proudly introduces its inaugural Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD Event. This empowering initiative encourages participants to Choose Kindness and embark on a compassionate journey, performing acts of kindness that not only touch lives but also contribute to changing the landscape for children with ADHD, helping them thrive. The Nationwide Walk can be undertaken anytime during Random Acts of Kindness Week (February 14 to 20).The struggle with ADHD is a pervasive challenge faced by many children and teenagers today, including the founder's late son, Anthony. In memory of Anthony's birthday, the founders are commemorating his kindness by launching the first Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD Event. Anthony's kind and loving spirit fuels their vision to elevate kindness to new heights, fostering unity and togetherness.In collaboration with top experts, the founders developed a revolutionary Holistic Care Model addressing the medical, emotional, psychological, and social aspects faced by kids with ADHD. Through a Pilot Project with several children and teenagers, they aim to provide tangible evidence that this model saves lives and reduces overall costs of helping those with ADHD.By actively participating in this first Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD and by taking time out of your busy schedule to perform a kind act, you are Choosing Kindness. When making a donation or raising funds, it is an investment in supporting their pilot project, bringing hope, compassion, and kindness to kids struggling with ADHD.Participants can join the Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD from anywhere. The registration process is simple: form a team, select a captain; choose a creative team name; develop a kind act that can be done together or individually; and set a donation target. Prizes await the most creatively named team and the team that raises the highest donations! Follow Anthony's Road to Kindness illustration."We believe in the power of kindness to transform lives! Our Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHD is that starting point for making our Vision a reality of hands-on helping children with ADHD, said Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman, and president of Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness.Locally, in Wilmington NC, The Viking Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) at Hoggard High School proudly sponsors the Walk at their football stadium on February 18. Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness expresses gratitude to the Viking Chapter of the NHS for their local support and kindness!Additionally, the founders extends sincere appreciation to their major sponsor, Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar. The Carolina Beach and Wilmington, NC locations will sell“Orange Hearts of Kindness” from February 10 through February 29. Orange signifies unity and togetherness and demonstrates that you Choose Kindness! The proceeds will be benefiting Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness.The nonprofit has indicated that TEAMS are forming across the country, including individuals, businesses, major corporations, schools, churches, and swim teams. The event promises to be a joyous occasion, emphasizing that kindness knows no boundaries and can be shared anywhere.To participate, register your team on the official Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness website: . The website provides detailed information on joining, organizing a team, and creative kind acts.Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness sets the stage for a nationwide movement that elevates kindness and creates a brighter future for children and teenagers with ADHD. TOGETHER, let's Choose Kindness and raise kindness to a whole new level!For media inquiries, please contact:Tony BellezzaPhone: 717-329-7160Email: ...About Anthony's Way - The Road to KindnessAnthony's Way – The Road to Kindness is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and teenagers with ADHD. With a dedicated board, a professional medical advisory group, and a passionate advisory team, the Foundation provides essential hands-on resources and support. To learn more about its mission, upcoming events, and partnership opportunities, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.About the Inaugural Nationwide Walk A Mile for Kindness & ADHDAnthony's kind and loving way fuels our efforts to raise kindness to a whole new level and to help kids with ADHD. This first Walk is the steppingstone to Choosing Kindness for those with ADHD and for everyone. By participating, walking a mile, doing a kind act and making a donation you are directly making an investment in helping kids with ADHD.About the Viking Chapter of the National Honor SocietyMembers in the Viking Chapter of NHS must maintain the characteristics of exemplary character, leadership and service. Specific grade levels must be maintained by each member. Giving and caring are key themes for this Viking Chapter of NHS.About Shuckin' Shack Oyster BarShuckin Shack currently has 18 franchise locations, with several more coming soon. A franchise with an outstanding leadership team offering an atmosphere that is fun with the best seafood and fresh oyster bar. The team and franchise continues to receive accolades and outstanding award recognition in all areas.

