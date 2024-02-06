(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene recently reported new results from the open-label, long-term extension (“LTE”) of the VISIONARY-MS trial, involving participants with stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) through week 144 (over 2.75 years) after the initial randomization

Results from the 48-week double-blind period showed statistically significant improvements in vision (primary endpoint), as well as a combined improvement in cognition, walking speed, upper extremity function, and vision (secondary endpoint) with CNM-Au8 treatment, with further significant improvements in both vision and cognition extending throughout the 96-week LTE

One of the trial's key clinical advisors hailed the results as robust and consistent, describing the observed long-term clinical improvements as unprecedented Data from both the double-blind trial period and the LTE build a strong case for pursuing CNM-Au8(R) in upcoming Phase 3 studies, said Dr. Benjamin Greenberg, Head of Medicine at Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, recently reported new results from the open-label long-term extension (“LTE”) of the VISIONARY-MS trial ( ). This was a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial comprised of participants with chronic optic neuropathy associated with stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (“RMS”).

About Multiple Sclerosis

RMS is a disease of the central nervous system in which the body's own immune system attacks myelin in the brain (the protective sheath that covers and protects nerve fibers). These attacks disrupt communication between the brain and the rest of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN