Turbo Energy's (NASDAQ: TURB) Sunbox Selected To Power Up Solar360's Capabilities Aiming To Transform Spain's Photovoltaic Landscape In 2024

Turbo Energy announces strategic partnership with Solar360, a joint venture between two Spanish heavyweights, Repsol and Telefónica España

Turbo Energy will be the technology provider while Solar360 will be tasked with marketing energy services and installing Turbo Energy's smart batteries in residential, commercial, and industrial locations in Spain The companies are optimistic that this partnership will revolutionize the photovoltaic market in 2024, delivering substantial value to both parties and to consumers

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a photovoltaic energy storage innovator, has started the new year on a high note with a strategic alliance announcement. The company has forged a collaboration with Solar360, a joint venture of Repsol and Telefónica España, signaling a promising beginning for Turbo Energy in 2024. In this partnership, Turbo Energy will supply technology while Solar360 will take on the responsibility of promoting energy services by installing Turbo Energy's smart batteries in residential, commercial, and industrial locations across Spain ( ).

The two companies join forces in a bid to optimize user savings and ensure energy availability beyond sunny periods. Aligning with their shared objective, this collaboration appears well-matched in the rapidly expanding solar photovoltaic self-consumption sector. Turbo Energy aspires to revolutionize...

