Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) CEO Discusses MS Trial Results During Latest Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

CEO Rob Etherington was the featured guest on a recent Proactive interview. According to an announcement, Etherington joined Proactive host Steve Darling to discuss recent news the company has released regarding results from its long-term, open-label extension (“LTE”) of the VISIONARY-MS trial. Clene is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Etherington and Darling discussed the trial, which involved gathering almost three years of research and information from participants with stable relapsing MS. Darling explained that following the conclusion of the double-blind period of the trial, participants could choose to continue with CNM-Au8(R) treatment for an additional 96 weeks.

“Etherington highlighted the key finding that long-term CNM-Au8 treatment showcased improvements in vision, as measured by low contrast visual acuity, an essential assessment of visual function in individuals living with multiple sclerosis,” the company stated in the press release.“Remarkably, these improvements in vision persisted for 35 months from randomization, demonstrating the sustained efficacy of CNM-Au8 over an extended period. Moreover, the data revealed consistent and robust overall enhancements not only in vision but also in cognition among participants treated with CNM-Au8 for nearly three years from randomization. These results are particularly noteworthy for their potential to positively impact disease progression and potentially reverse established disability, representing a significant therapeutic breakthrough for patients with MS.”

About Clene

Inc.

Clene and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational, first-in-class therapy that improves the survival and function of central nervous system cells via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8

is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



