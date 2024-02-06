Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) CEO Reports On Record Financials, Future Strategic Plans During Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with more than 20,000 points of distribution, was featured during a recent Proactive interview. Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke was a guest on a recent Proactive release. Starke chatted with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's latest financial report, noting the record numbers; he also talked about the company's three main pillars - Vessel, a rapidly growing brand with widespread distribution; the CBD gummy division; and Fatima, a pharmaceutical company based in South Germany - and its plans looking forward.“The company recently went under strategic restructuring, which included the sale of an unprofitable Colombian entity and streamlining its team, which led to a net income of $1.1 million in the last quarter,” the announcement stated.“The success of the last quarter is attributed to these strategic decisions, setting the stage for a promising 2024. Looking ahead, Flora Growth plans to enter the rapidly growing U.S. beverage market by launching a product called Mellow in Q1. . . . Starke emphasized the importance of continuous product innovation, hinting at upcoming releases in 2024 that will compete with established brands in the dry herb space.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world.

.

