Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Notes Key Market Developments Resulting In Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) in adult patients, has noted significant favorable market developments resulting in opportunities for the company to reach out to more potential users of its oral appliance therapies. According to the company, those key developments include the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granting a 510(k) clearance to the Vivos CARE appliances to treat moderate and severe OSA in adults; the recall of some Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (“CPAP”) devices as well as product shortages; the announcement by Philips Respironics that it is has suspended U.S. sales of its CPAP and other respiratory units; and United Healthcare's revised OSA medical treatment policy requiring all OSA patients who are candidates for hypoglossal nerve stimulation (“HGNS”) implants to first complete a full regimen of oral appliance therapy.

“We believe that CPAP recalls leaving millions of OSA sufferers looking for alternatives, together with United Healthcare's recognition of oral appliance therapy as a prerequisite for surgical treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe OSA, create a significant opportunity for us to widen the funnel of potential users of our appliances,” said VVOS chair and CEO Kirk Huntsman in the press release.“For the first time ever, adult patients with moderate to severe OSA now have a safe and highly effective alternative treatment option to CPAP through our CARE appliances, a treatment that has been proven to significantly improve and even clinically resolve OSA symptoms (AHI of less than 5), over a limited treatment time (or about 12 months).

No other technology has ever shown that capability.

All other oral appliances are for mild to moderate OSA patients only, and rely solely on mandibular advancement, a 40-year-old technology, which must be worn for life. We believe all of these factors create very significant revenue opportunities for us as we continue to spread the word about our product offerings.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) as well as snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective, nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA. It has proven effective in the treatment of an estimated 40,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,850 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method. For more information about this company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VVOS are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN