Investornewsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Schedules Release Of Q3 Results, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to report results for its fiscal year 2024 third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, and provide a corporate update. The call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Interested parties should dial 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and enter conference ID 13743176 to join the call and visit



to register for and join the webcast. Participants are asked to access the webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. A telephone playback of the call will be available as detailed in the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit



About VistaGen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's six clinical-stage product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which have the potential to rapidly deliver meaningful efficacy with a differentiated safety profile. Pherines are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuits in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen's sixth clinical-stage product candidate, AV-101, is an investigational oral drug candidate with the potential to inhibit, but not block, NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about transforming what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and other neuroscience disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at





