Meta, Egypt's Ministry Of Youth And Sports Unite For Youth Wellbeing In Celebration Of Safer Internet Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Meta and Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports are proudly announcing a collaboration dedicated to enhancing youth safety and wellbeing. This landmark collaboration is an integral part of Meta's ongoing commitment to creating a safer digital environment, with a particular emphasis on the wellbeing of the youth demographic.



In celebration of Safer Internet Day, Meta and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will embark on a series of activities aimed at addressing crucial aspects of youth safety, empowerment, and digital wellbeing.

The collaboration will kick off with a roundtable, scheduled for the 15th of February, bringing together government representatives, youth safety experts, academia representatives, civil society, and international organizations. The insights will be key to guide future efforts in support of youth safety and wellbeing.



In addition to the roundtable, Meta will conduct capacity building sessions, focusing on unlocking the potential of social media platforms. Workshops will cover monetization, misinformation prevention, and the adoption of emerging technologies like the Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence for capacity building and economic opportunities. Meta, in coordination with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will select participants for a focused training on online safety.

Additionally, an Olympics Workshop will be conducted, providing training for select participants in the Egyptian National Olympics team on the optimal use of Meta's platforms for promotion and safety.

Meta's Youth safety new features



As an integral component of Meta's expansive initiatives for youth safety and wellbeing, the company is poised to make impactful contributions to online safety. Complementing this initiative, Meta will roll out enhanced protections tailored specifically for teenagers, aligning with the company's dedication to fostering age-appropriate online experiences and shielding young users from potential risks.



Moreover, in a proactive move to promote responsible social media usage, Meta is set to implement Nighttime Nudges on Instagram. This innovative feature is strategically designed to engage users, particularly teenagers, by gently encouraging them to take breaks and step away from the app during nighttime hours. By displaying these thoughtful reminders when users have spent extended periods on specific surfaces, such as Reels or IGDM, between 10 PM and 4 AM, Meta aims to foster a healthier digital lifestyle and promote a balanced relationship with social media, particularly during late-night hours.



It is important to note that Nighttime Nudges are distinct from the Take a Break feature, as the former is targeted specifically at teens during nighttime usage, while the latter is a broader notification applicable to users of all ages, encouraging breaks after prolonged periods on the app.



While these features are optional, Meta encourages teenagers to activate them, prioritizing their online safety and digital wellbeing. This comprehensive approach reflects Meta's commitment to providing users with tools and features that empower them to navigate the online world responsibly and securely.