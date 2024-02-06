Diplomatic Corps' Responsibilities Based On Egypt's Foreign Policy Constants: FM Shoukry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry affirmed that the diplomatic corps' responsibilities are based on the inherent constants of Egypt's foreign policy.

He said that this policy is well-known for its balance and moderation under a wise political leadership that has set values and moral standards that foster peace, cooperation, good-neighborliness and development in foreign relations.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said that the foreign minister attended on Monday the graduation ceremony and the oath-taking of the new batch of diplomats attached to the Egyptian diplomatic corps, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Minister Shoukry congratulated the new diplomats on their success in completing the intensive training program that was prepared for them.

He emphasized the responsibility of Egypt's representatives abroad, and the functional duties that demand dedication and sacrifice in protecting the homeland's interests and the Egyptian people's capabilities at home and abroad.

The foreign minister also noted the enormity of the geopolitical challenges facing the Middle East region at present, along with the change in the nature and pattern of challenges related to international issues, which requires the continuous arming with the tools of science, knowledge, innovation, and perseverance.

He highlighted the importance of the diplomatic corps' members to always enhance their abilities with the skills of foreign languages, negotiation and drafting, and a deep understanding of the national action's priorities.

He said that all this can be used to serve the homeland's interests and safeguard its national security.

The ceremony witnessed the new diplomats taking the oath of office in front of the foreign minister, and hearing the details of the training program, which lasted for more than a year under the supervision of the Institute of Diplomatic Studies, and with the participation of several state institutions.

The graduation ceremony was attended by some of the foreign minister's assistants, including Ambassador Essam Ashour, Assistant Foreign Minister for Diplomatic and Consular Corps and Inspection, and Ambassador Walid Hajjaj, Director of the Institute of Diplomatic Studies.