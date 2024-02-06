Egypt To Host 71St ACI AFRICA On 24 February

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation, one of the companies affiliated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will host the 71st edition of the African Airports Council International Conference and Exhibition (ACI) under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The conference, entitled“Airports: The Engine of Social, Economic and Sustainable Growth”, is scheduled to take place in Cairo from 24 February to 1 March, with the participation of 400 members representing airports and international organizations from 52 African countries.

Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Minister of Civil Aviation, stated that Egypt's hosting of the conference in its current edition reflects the confidence of African aviation organizations in its role in supporting regional and continental cooperation in the field of air transport. He also added that choosing Cairo as the venue for the conference is a promising opportunity for the participating delegations to visit its historical and archaeological monuments, especially in light of the development boom that the Egyptian state is witnessing in all fields and the development work that the civil aviation sector is carrying out in Egyptian airports in line with the increasing number of passengers across the African continent.

The Minister of Civil Aviation highlighted the importance of the conference, which is considered a global cooperative platform that brings together experts, policymakers, and specialists in the field of aviation, to exchange experiences and visions, presenting the best practices of airports in African countries, developing an integrated strategy that contributes to formulating policies and learning about the latest means of aviation technology, to keep up with the rapid developments in the field of air transport industry, and improving the level of services provided to travelers to make their travel experience more comfortable and luxurious.