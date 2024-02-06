Toobit To List Realvirm (RVM) For Spot Trading On February 7, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the upcoming listing of Realvirm (RVM) for spot trading on February 7, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. Realvirm is an innovative RWA trading protocol designed to increase the liquidity of real-world assets and simplify the process of asset delivery by converting them into on-chain assets.

About Realvirm (RVM): Revolutionizing Real Asset Trading

Realvirm (RVM) is an RWA trading protocol built on blockchain technology, aiming to transform real-world assets such as computing power, real estate, vehicles, and bonds into on-chain assets known as dNFTs (Destroyable NFTs). These dNFTs ensure data security and immutability, providing a secure and efficient platform for trading real-world assets.

Key Features of Realvirm (RVM):

– Convenience: Realvirm eliminates the need for third-party intermediaries by executing all transaction rules through smart contracts. This simplifies the trading and delivery process of tangible assets, enhancing convenience for investors and asset holders.

– Transparency: All asset and transaction information is stored on the blockchain, ensuring transparency, data security, and immutability. This transparency builds trust among users and enhances the integrity of the platform.

– Fairness: Realvirm generates buying and selling agreements based on different types of assets, relevant information, and local legal provisions. This ensures the protection of the legal rights and interests of both buyers and sellers, promoting fairness in asset trading.

– Compliance and Regulation: Realvirm actively cooperates with local regulatory authorities and adheres to relevant financial regulations to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. This commitment to compliance and regulation enhances the safety and trustworthiness of the platform.

Join the Realvirm Community on Toobit:

Toobit invites users to join the Realvirm community on its platform and participate in spot trading for Realvirm (RVM). RVM is the governance and incentive token of the platform, which will be used to participate in the governance and trading rewards of the platform. The listing of Realvirm presents an exciting opportunity for investors and asset holders to access a secure and efficient platform for trading real-world assets. For the latest information and updates on the Realvirm (RVM) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

