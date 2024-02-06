Indian Jeweller Rose Lauds Partnership With Alfardan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The partnership with Alfardan Jewellery has played a key role in Rose's successful expansion in Doha, according to leading Indian jewellery house Rose's founder and senior sales director (luxury) Purnima Sheth.

Rose returns to Qatar for the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), which takes place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre until February 11.

“Alfardan has been our partners for the past 7-8 years and gave us the platform to showcase our brand in the Qatari market. Over the years, our business during the show grew exponentially leading up to DJWE in 2020, which was our best show in the region at that time,” she told Gulf Times.

Following the cancellation of shows due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Rose experienced a surge in orders from Qatar. This prompted the realisation that the brand needed a more permanent presence in the country, leading to the collaboration with Alfardan.

Sheth disclosed that the enthusiastic response from the people of Qatar contributed significantly in influencing Rose's choice to establish four stores in Doha. The admiration for the brand's distinctive designs, which seamlessly blend various gemstones with diamonds, was a key factor in making this decision.

“This was important because while our clients were happy to place orders via our Instagram channel, jewellery is still a touch-and-feel category and it was thus valuable to have pieces in Qatar to allow new customers to see our quality before placing orders,” she said.

Regarding Rose's international expansion strategy, Sheth highlighted the Middle East as an essential market, with the brand participating in over 10 shows across the region annually.

According to Sheth, Rose is also in the process of setting up an office in Dubai to better serve its Middle Eastern clients. Rose's presence in Doha mirrors its flagship stores in Mumbai and New Delhi.

To stay innovative and relevant in the competitive jewellery market, she reveals that Rose adapts to evolving consumer preferences and industry trends. Underlining the brand's responsiveness to changes, she cited the example of introducing a line of fine jewellery after observing a shift in consumer preferences towards everyday wear post-pandemic.

About DJWE, Sheth lauded the organisers and underscored the significance of the event in their calendar, noting that:“This is one of the biggest events of our calendar and allows us to showcase our collection alongside the industry's best and we have been enthused by the response of our patrons in Qatar who have appreciated our designs and craftsmanship and patronised us over the years.”

“We have been participating in DJWE for the last several years. In our opinion, DJWE is the largest and best show in this part of the world as it is the only existing show that brings all the brands of watches and jewellery under one roof for the customer. We look forward to taking part in DJWE for many years to come,” she added.

