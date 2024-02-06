Boucheron Debuts Rare Heritage Pieces At DJWE

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Boucheron is making its presence felt at the ongoing Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024 with some its latest and exquisite and stunning jewellery collections, enchanting and mesmersing the visitors.

To mark the DJWE's 20th anniversary, Boucheron is presenting, for the first time in Qatar, a captivating assortment of rare heritage pieces inspired by the main themes the Maison holds dear - Art Deco, Nature, and Animaux de Collection, some dating back as far as the 1930s.

Boucheron is showcasing, in its booth at the Fifty One East pavilion, one of its signature creations, the Question Mark necklace: a revolutionary design imagined in 1879 and the first high jewellery necklace without a clasp. Visitors have the opportunity to discover a piece designed in 2018 by creative director, Claire Choisne: the Lierre de Paris Question Mark necklace.

For this edition of the DJWE, Boucheron is also presenting its iconic jewellery collections: Quatre, Serpent Bohème and Nature. Additionally, visitors can discover an incredible set from the 2023 Histoire de Style "Like a Queen" collection. Every January, Claire Choisne draws inspiration from the archives of Maison Boucheron and reinterprets them through her creative lens. In this collection, she pays tribute to a special piece from the Boucheron archives: a diamond and aquamarine double-clip brooch gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth when she turned eighteen in 1944.

In 2020, Choisne, decided to take inspiration from this unique piece to compose a High Jewelry collection reinterpreting the famous Art Deco design through eighteen models.“Like a Queen” is a contemporary tribute to a style icon who marked two centuries.

“Three years ago, when I first immersed myself in the Boucheron archives, I couldn't get my mind off that pair of Art Deco brooches,” Choisne explains.“The severity and geometry of the Art Deco design, tempered by the softness and light blue hue of the aquamarines, always fascinated me. I was touched by the sentimental value of these brooches, which Elizabeth wore at pivotal moments in her reign.”

Like a story told through eighteen chapters,“Like A Queen” transcends its initial objective to construct a full high jewelry collection based on a single piece and offers a glimpse of the true genius behind its design.

Moreover, Boucheron invites guests to experience French art de vivre with an exclusive tea salon inspired by the Jardin d'Hiver, located in the Parisian boutique at 26 Place Vendôme. This space, situated outside entrance three, provides a delightful setting to savour a customised menu and welcome visitors during the exhibition's working hours.

