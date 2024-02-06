Amir Receives Written Message From Spanish King

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from the King of Spain Felipe VI, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Albares handed over the message during a meeting with His Highness the Amir in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.

