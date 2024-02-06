Amir Receives Written Message From Korean President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of enhancing and developing them.

The Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea Shin Won Sik handed over the message during a meeting with His Highness the Amir in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.

