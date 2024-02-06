Amir Stresses Need For Immediate Gaza Truce, Aid Delivery In Talks With Blinken

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Tuesday in his office at the Lusail Palace with Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed strategic ties between the two countries and prospects of reinforcing and upgrading them in a variety of fields, in addition to regional and global developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Highness the Amir emphasised, during the meeting, the importance of concerted regional and global efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and deliver adequate and sustainable humanitarian assistance to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the US Secretary of State expressed his country's appreciation to His Highness the Amir for Qatar's efforts devoted to resuming the exchange of detainees and prisoners in Gaza.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani attended the meeting.

