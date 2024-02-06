On A Quest To Make All Chemistry Green Chemistry

(MENAFN- 3BL) How do you evaluate how green (or not) a chemical process is?
For years there wasn't an easy way. Then, in 2019, a team of chemists and bioinformatic experts from MilliporeSigma, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, debuted a new tool, known as the DOZNTM tool. This industry-first tool helps scientists compare the greenness of different products and processes.
There is often more than one pathway that scientists can use to create a target molecule. Because these different synthesis processes use different raw materials and create different byproducts, chemists can use the DOZNTM tool as a quantitative tool to compare the relative greenness of each approach.
Meet the MilliporeSigma chemist who championed this effort and now helps other chemists, including young chemists, think greener.
