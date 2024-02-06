Pepco Warns Customers Of Rising Phone Scams

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Pepco

Be on the lookout for scam attempts claiming to be Pepco. In 2023, customers lost more than $205,000 to phone scams. Scammers can manipulate Caller ID to appear as our number. Don't fall prey to scammers! If in doubt, hang up and call us directly at 202-833-7500. Learn more.

Pepco is warning customers to be vigilant against phone scams. Pepco has seen an increase in reports of individuals calling customers and falsely claiming their electric service will be disconnected unless payment is made. These impersonators instruct customers to buy a prepaid credit card and call back to a different phone number with the personal identification number (PIN) or other personal information. Scammers also use a tactic called "spoofing" to manipulate the Caller ID displayed phone number so that it appears as a Pepco number. We also caution customers to be mindful of individuals who try to gain access to their homes by posing as utility workers. Utility impostors may carry "official" looking credentials and often work in pairs.

