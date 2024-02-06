Lead From Where You Are: Craft Your Story To Design Career Success

(MENAFN- 3BL) Register Now
Ginny Clarke is a leadership expert, speaker and author with over 30 years of experience in recruiting and talent management. She is a trusted advisor who guides organizations toward success by focusing on conscious choices and personal accountability. Her story will help you deepen your self-awareness, identify your strengths, determine what success means for you and tell your own compelling story. Join PNC Diversity & Inclusion for this special Black History Month event.
Presenter
Virginia "Ginny" Clarke
Former Director, Executive Recruiting at Google
Holistic Leadership Strategist
Opening Remarks
Gyasi C. Chisley
Head of Corporate Healthcare
PNC Bank
Moderator
Gina Coleman
Chief Diversity Officer
PNC Bank
Closing Remarks
Johnathan C. Thrasher
Relationship Manager
PNC Bank Minority Business Development Group
