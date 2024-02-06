Northwestern Mutual Named One Of The“World's Most Admired Companies”

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Northwestern Mutual on January 31, 2024

MILWAUKEE, February 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Northwestern Mutual has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine – a prestigious recognition the company has earned for several years. Northwestern Mutual secured the No. two ranking in the social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness and quality of products and services categories. The company also ranked highly for people management and use of corporate assets.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a FORTUNE World's Most Admired company and trusted leader in our industry," said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. "After an exceptional year of business performance, this recognition is further evidence that our distinctive and comprehensive approach to financial planning – combining insurance and investments – has never been more relevant. Our approach is proven to deliver superior outcomes for the clients we proudly serve and ensure Northwestern Mutual provides value for generations to come."

For more than two decades, FORTUNE has surveyed leading global executives, board directors and financial analysts, evaluating companies across more than 50 industries on a variety of attributes. Based on the results of this annual review, the publication identifies companies with the strongest reputations and business results, naming the best to its Most Admired list.

In addition to this year's World's Most Admired Companies recognition, Northwestern Mutual continues to provide financial well-being to policyowners by earning elite financial strength ratings each year. Additionally, the company will once again break its own industry-leading dividend payout record, with an expected $7.3 billion to be delivered to its policyowners in 2024.

