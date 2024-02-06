What Lies Ahead: Baker Tilly's Life Sciences Industry Outlook For 2024 And Beyond

(MENAFN- 3BL) Authored by Darren R. Jones , Michael K. Green , Mark Scallon , David A. Gregory , Grace Macalino , Arun Parekkat , Samantha Sutherland , Timothy J. Nugent
Baker Tilly's outlook on what lies ahead for industry leaders
As we progress into 2024, it's evident that the life sciences industry has proven to be highly resilient. This past year has been stable for life sciences whereas other industries have struggled with rapidly evolving economic challenges. Despite the ongoing success of the life sciences industry, there will be obstacles for organizations to face. This year, success will be dictated by how industry leaders tackle these adversities.
To assist life sciences organizations in formulating and implementing their strategic initiatives for 2024, Baker Tilly's team of life sciences specialists has compiled a list of key developments that leaders should consider. The complimentary whitepaper discusses:
Trends and challenges in the healthcare market Increases in capital market activity Navigating the compliance and regulatory landscape Market access and the importance of data utilization U.S. government pricing updates Medical affairs and patient access Developments within the European, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) as well as Asian-Pacific (APAC) markets And more
