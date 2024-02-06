Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of enhancing and developing them.

Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea HE Shin Won Sik handed over the message during a meeting with HH the Amir in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.