Amir Receives Written Message From King Of Spain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares handed over the message during a meeting with HH the Amir in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.
