Prime Minister Receives Speaker Of Libyan House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met, in his office on Tuesday, with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the sisterly State of Libya HE Aguila Saleh.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position towards supporting Libya's unity and stability and achieving the aspirations of its people for stability and development, reiterating the State of Qatar's full support for the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve sovereignty of Libya.
