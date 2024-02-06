Lusail Boulevard To Screen Asian Cup Semi-Final Matches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The semi-final matches of the AFC Asian Cup will be broadcast on a big screen at Lusail Boulevard.

This was announced on Lusail City's official social media platforms.

The match screenings at the boulevard will take place with the ongoing 'Hello Asia' activations which include country zones, parades, and performances throughout the night.

Spectators can also cap the exciting football atmosphere with a stunning fireworks display at the boulevard.

Only four teams remain in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 as the semi-finals begin tonight. Jordan and the Korea Republic will meet again for a nail-biting face-off at Ahmad Bin Ahli Stadium to book their spot in the Finals.

This will be followed by a game between Iran and defending champions Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium tomorrow, February 7, followed by the finals on February 10.