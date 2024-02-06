Prime Minister Meets Spain's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met, in his office on Tuesday, with Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance that calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protecting civilians, and ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid without obstacles to the Strip.

His Excellency voiced the State of Qatar's appreciation for the stance of the Kingdom of Spain in support of the regional and international efforts for achieving peace and stability in the region.