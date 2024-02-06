Amir Receives US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today at his office in Lusail Palace, The US Secretary of State HE Antony Blinken, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the strategic relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with the prospects for enhancing and developing them in various fields.

Discussions also covered regional and international developments, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Highness the Amir emphasized the necessity of regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure the continuous and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the US Secretary of State expressed his country's appreciation for His Highness the Amir's efforts towards resuming the process of exchanging detainees and prisoners in Gaza.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.