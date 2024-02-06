Qatar Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Istanbul

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that took place in front of the Palace of Justice building in the Turkish city of Istanbul, which led to the death of two people and the wounding of three others, including a police officer.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons. It also affirms Qatar's complete solidarity and support for Turkiye, and its full support for all measures it takes to maintain security and stability.

The Ministry expresses condolences from the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Turkiye, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.