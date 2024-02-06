Iran Abolishes Visa Requirement For Indian Citizens From Feb 4, 2024 Check 4 Conditions That Must Be Met

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Tuesday announced that Indian citizens no longer have to get visas to travel to Iran. Travellers holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable Embassy informed about the approval from the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the visa for citizens of India will be abolished starting from February 4, 2024, subject to the following conditions-1. Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended.2. The visa abolition only applies to people entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes.3. If Indian nationals wish to stay for a longer period, make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.4. The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border tiesThe development showcases the resilience of India-Iran ties amid a number of disruptions in the geopolitical order. At one point, Iran used to be India's largest oil supplier, but things changed after former US President Donald Trump re-imposed heavy sanctions on the Islamic nation November last year, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran and discussed various issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas war to strategic Chabahar port.\"Discussed bilateral matters, connectivity projects including Chabahar port, and shared perspective on current challenges in the region. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation in various spheres,\" the MEA statement said.



